They show the buildings which have long been pulled down and familiar landmarks, which make up the fabric of the coast today, had not even been considered.'Fleetwood Road and Larkholme Lane in Fleetwood, feature above

The changing face of the Fylde Coast skyline

With drone technology, there isn’t the same need to charter a plane and take to the skies for aerial photography these days.

But back in the day, The Gazette photographers would be flown across the Fylde coast in order to capture the coastline from the air. And what a good job they did, because now we have a wealth of photos which document the changing landscapes.

And what a good job they did, because now we have a wealth of photos which document the changing landscapes. Starr Gate is pictured here
Blackpool and Central Pier in the 1950s
Central Blackpool and the promenade
Skippool Creek, long before Blackpool and Fleetwood Yacht Club was built, can be seen at the edge of the River Wyre
