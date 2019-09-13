The changing face of the Fylde Coast skyline

With drone technology, there isn’t the same need to charter a plane and take to the skies for aerial photography these days.
But back in the day, The Gazette photographers would be flown across the Fylde coast in order to capture the coastline from the air. And what a good job they did, because now we have a wealth of photos which document the changing landscapes.
Starr Gate is pictured here