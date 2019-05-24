The Big One - 25 years since Blackpool Pleasure Beach introduced world's ultimate rollercoaster

With its landmark pinnacle and inky blue colour, it changed Blackpool’s skyline forever - and this week The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort marks its 25th anniversary in the resort.

The famous rollercoaster, which originally opened on May 28 1994 as the Pepsi Max Big One, was, at the time, the tallest roller coaster in the world.

The Pepsi Max can station being lowered into place

Although those records were soon toppled, now its sole title is being the UK’s tallest and fastest coaster, the Big One is still up there. It’s construction was documented in detail, as our photographs show.

The year 1994 was dubbed the year of the rollercoaster by the British Tourism Board, with the £12m Big One, Alton Towers’ Nemesis and Drayton Manor’s Shockwave all opening and beating records and standards previously held in America.

Millions of people have experienced the stomach churning yet exhilarating rollercoaster and its presence catapulted Blackpool even further up the tourism map.

The red tubular track and supports were airlifted from Bolton to Blackpool and stored at nearby Blackpool Airport. Workmen are pictured putting the finishing touches to the paintwork.

The first pieces to be fitted were the large foundations for the main supports. Once all the supports were fitted, the tubular track was then put in place.

It was designed by Ron Toomer and manufactured by Arrow Dynamics and took two years to construct. By the time it was completed it had cost a mighty 12m to build.

A model of The Big One station.

Pile driving work underway at the construction site