The Big One - 25 years since Blackpool Pleasure Beach introduced world's ultimate rollercoaster

With its landmark pinnacle and inky blue colour, it changed Blackpool’s skyline forever - and this week The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort marks its 25th anniversary in the resort.
The famous rollercoaster, which originally opened on May 28 1994 as the Pepsi Max Big One, was, at the time, the tallest roller coaster in the world.
Although those records were soon toppled, now its sole title is being the UK’s tallest and fastest coaster, the Big One is still up there. It’s construction was documented in detail, as our photographs show.
The year 1994 was dubbed the year of the rollercoaster by the British Tourism Board, with the £12m Big One, Alton Towers’ Nemesis and Drayton Manor’s Shockwave all opening and beating records and standards previously held in America.