The 18 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across Blackpool open to the public for free this month

The volunteer run event is a once-a-year opportunity to explore some of the area's unique historic buildings, many of which are usually restricted or charge for entry. This year's event is taking place from Friday 13 to Sunday 22 September. Here are the venues which will be open to the public in Blackpool. Pre-booking is required for some of the tours and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. Further details about each venue can also be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk
View more