The 18 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across Blackpool open to the public for free this month

The volunteer run event is a once-a-year opportunity to explore some of the area's unique historic buildings, many of which are usually restricted or charge for entry. This year's event is taking place from Friday 13 to Sunday 22 September. Here are the venues which will be open to the public in Blackpool. Pre-booking is required for some of the tours and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. Further details about each venue can also be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk

1. All Hallows Church 86 All Hallows' Road, Bispham, FY2 0AY. A short historical talk on the history of the 'Mother Church' of Blackpool and take the opportunity to look around this magnificent ecclesiastical building.

2. Blackpool Illuminations Depot - Lightworks Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool, FY4 2RL. Take a tour around Lightworks, the Illuminations depot, with Heritage Guides

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ. Free pass which allows entry to the Pleasure Beach for the entire day.

4. Blackpool Town Hall Talbot Square, Blackpool. Tour of Town Hall, including the Council Chamber and Committee Rooms explaining the history, heritage and uses of the Grade II Listed Building

