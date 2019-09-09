Blackpool heritage days

The 18 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across Blackpool open to the public for free this month

The national Heritage Open Days will see 15 venues across the town come to life during September.

The volunteer run event is a once-a-year opportunity to explore some of the area's unique historic buildings, many of which are usually restricted or charge for entry. This year's event is taking place from Friday 13 to Sunday 22 September. Here are the venues which will be open to the public in Blackpool. Pre-booking is required for some of the tours and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. Further details about each venue can also be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk

86 All Hallows' Road, Bispham, FY2 0AY. A short historical talk on the history of the 'Mother Church' of Blackpool and take the opportunity to look around this magnificent ecclesiastical building.

1. All Hallows Church

Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool, FY4 2RL. Take a tour around Lightworks, the Illuminations depot, with Heritage Guides

2. Blackpool Illuminations Depot - Lightworks

Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ. Free pass which allows entry to the Pleasure Beach for the entire day.

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Talbot Square, Blackpool. Tour of Town Hall, including the Council Chamber and Committee Rooms explaining the history, heritage and uses of the Grade II Listed Building

4. Blackpool Town Hall

