St Michael's on Wyre's Gala is truly golden

And the spectacle's golden anniversary included a special feature - a get-together of more than 20 former queens from galas past, as far back as the 1981 queen, Linda Catterall.

Gala chairwoman Catherine Towers set out to bring back as many gala queens as possible for the golden landmark, and was delighted with the response.

She said: " “It was a fabulous day celebrating the 50th.

“We had a record turnout with a really long procession.”

11-year-old Marianna Ward was crowned as the new gala queen, taking over from Constance Stewart.

And the theme for the procession was gold, in line with the celebratory year.

Catherine added: “It was all about being golden with it being the 50th. It’s why Marianna’s retinue dresses were all the colour.”

The procession left St Michael’s Village Hall at around 1pm after fancy dress judging from 12.30pm.

This was followed by entertainment back at the village hall and the annual duck race fund-raiser to raise money to secure the gala for years to come.

“We’ve got a gala meeting next Wednesday to review how it went and star planning for next year,” said Catherine.

Marianna Ward (11) St. Michael's on Wyre Gala Queen 2019

Belle (5) and Rae Crank (7) with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin at St. Michael's

St. Michael's on Wyre parade

St Michael's on Wyre Primary School in their 'space' gear

