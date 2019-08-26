Repairs carried out to historic ceiling of Blackpool’s council chamber

A £13,000 project has seen repairs carried out to the decorative ceiling of Blackpool’s council chamber.

Scaffolding has been used to enable workers to reach the historic panels to clean them and carry out maintenance work in the assembly room on the first floor of the town hall.

More energy efficient lighting is also being installed as part of the scheme which has been carried out during recess when there are no council meetings being held in the chamber.

A council spokesperson said: “We are currently undertaking planned maintenance work to invest in the fabric of the historic town hall chamber.

“This involves cleaning and restoration of the existing decorative stain glazing to the chamber ceiling, and manufacture of hand-painted infill pieces to replace missing sections.

“In addition the chamber frieze lighting is being replaced with LED, as the fittings have become obsolete. The LED lighting will be more energy and cost efficient.

“This work along with plasterwork repairs will be undertaken at an approximate overall cost of £13,000. The works are due to be completed by Friday August 30.”

The next full meeting of the council which will be held in the chamber is scheduled for Wednesday September 25.

Blackpool Town Hall was built between 1895 and 1900, and the council chamber is decorated to reflect the town’s links to the historical county palatine of Lancaster.

On the western side of the chamber are four windows representing the activities for which Blackpool is known - education, light industry, agriculture and sport and recreation.

These were replaced in 1940s following damage to the originals. Over in the public gallery is an original window from 1900 depicting a seaside scene..