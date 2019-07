Colourful floats and memorable costumes will be the order of the day when Preesall and Knott End Gala is staged this month.

The annual event takes place on Saturday July 13, with the procession sets off from Knott End promenade at 1pm.

The procession makes its way around Knott End and Preesall and ends up at Preesall Park playing fields around 3pm for the crowning of the Queen, entertainment and football.