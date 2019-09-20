Organisers of 'Love Fleetwood' meeting to improve town delighted with turn-out

Members of Fleetwood’s community showed their support for a campaign to improve the future of the town - and the date has already been set for the next session.

The ‘Love Fleetwood’ initiative is the brainchild of Dave McPartlin, the head teacher of the town’s Flakefleet Primary School who guided the school choir into the final of Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

He organised a meeting at Fleetwood Town FC and was delighted when more than 50 members of the public joined with representatives of organisations, keen to discuss positive ways to take the town forward.

Mr McPartlin (inset) said he was particularly pleased with the way people spoke positively about what the town was doing well, as well as agreeing that changes needed to be driven by those who lived and worked there.

Although the town’s beautiful seafront and community spirit are much admired, it was agreed some things need to improve.

Mr McPartlin said: “I was blown away by the number of local residents who gave up their time to attend the meeting.

“It’s fantastic that so many people turned up when they didn’t really know what it was all about.

“There was a great atmosphere and as everyone is so passionate about the town and the positive differences we can make, there was a real buzz.

“After listening to everyone, there is so much going on for us to be proud of and for us to shout about.

"With goodwill and enthusiasm, good things happen, and I really feel like this is the start of something special.”

Mark Spencer, who has been a doctor in the town for 30 years and whose Healthier Fleetwood initiative is already having a positive impact on health, added: “So many local people are starting to take control of their lives.

"Where we used to rely heavily on the NHS, we’re now starting to look for solutions within our community.

"Men’s Shed is a great example of residents working together to tackle mental health within the local area.

“Love Fleetwood has helped bring us together as a community to decide what’s important to us and what’s best for Fleetwood, and this is only the beginning.

"I’m overwhelmed by the number of people who turned up to the first meeting and I can’t wait to see the difference we can make together.”

“There’s just nowhere like Fleetwood, I’m so proud to be from the town,” said Wayne Bibby, Fleetwood Town’s new Supporter Liaison Officer.

The meeting was also attnded by representatives of Lancashire County Council, Wyre Borough Council, Fleetwood Town Football Club, Regenda and Healthier Fleetwood.

Love Fleetwood now has its very own Facebook page.

The next Love Fleetwood meeting will take place on Wednesday October 2 from 7-8pm in the Parkside Suite, Highbury Stadium.