On the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eighth wedding anniversary, take a look back at William and Kate's big day
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary. Kensington Palace thanked royal fans on Monday for their well wishes as they tweeted throwback photos of William and Kate on their big day on April 29, 2011
Kate Middleton waves as she travels in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father Michael Middleton