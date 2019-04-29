Royal wedding

On the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eighth wedding anniversary, take a look back at William and Kate's big day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary. Kensington Palace thanked royal fans on Monday for their well wishes as they tweeted throwback photos of William and Kate on their big day on April 29, 2011

Kate Middleton waves as she travels in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father Michael Middleton
Getty
Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at the West Door of Westminster Abbey
Getty
Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at the West Door of Westminster Abbey in London
Getty
Kate Middleton walks down the aisle accompanied by her father Michael Middleton at Westminster Abbey
Getty
