New name to be revealed for Blackpool museum project

A new name for Blackpool's museum will be unveiled at a launch event being held in January to unveil branding plans for the £13m attraction.

Details will be revealed on Thursday January 9 as preparations for the museum's opening in 2021 are stepped up.

An artists impression of the museum

Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said: “Everyone who has worked so hard to make the museum dream a reality is so excited as we move closer to announcing and revealing more details about this fantastic project.

“The museum will join other iconic attractions in the town and will celebrate Blackpool’s rich heritage and its unique place in the nation’s heart.

“A huge thanks goes out to all the council officers, volunteers, supporters and funders who have driven forward and supported this project which will be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors alike.”

At the launch event,speakers will explain how the year-round visitor attraction will be a fully-immersive, family-friendly experience, filled with memorabilia, film, music and live performance, giving visitors an opportunity to look behind the scenes at what it took to make Blackpool special.

Funding for the museum includes £4.4m from the Heritage Lottery Fund, £1.75m from the Coastal Communities Fund, £4m from the Northern Cultural Fund, £1.5m from the Lancashire Economic Partnership Growth Deal and £1m from Blackpool Council.

It will be housed in the Sands Hotel being built on Central Promenade.