Mount Paviliion in Fleetwood was backdrop for Darren Scott and Joanne Hull's wedding ceremony
A honeymoon in Cyprus followed the wedding of Darren Scott and Joanne Hull.
They tied the knot at the Mount Pavilion in Fleetwood before a reception at Poolfoot Crossbar and Grill. Photos: Maureen Blair, Ravenswood Photography
At the reception, the maid of honour and chief bridesmaid blew them away with a rap speech that they sung to the couple.
Joanne, 46, a hotel reception manager, was born in Carlisle and Darren, 45, who works for United Utilities, hails from Blackpool.
They both live in Fleetwood where they met five years ago.
Joanne said: The day was very intimate with family and special friends and then we partied the night away with more, very special friends.
