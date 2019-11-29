Montgomery High School: Snapshot of school life as it marks 60 year anniversary
One of Blackpool’s largest high schools celebrated six decades this week.
Montgomery High School, in All Hallows Road, serves the community of Bispham and has done since 1959 when it was officially opened by Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery.
Delving into the archives revealed plenty of old photos of sports achievements, musical events and other special occasions. Are you in any of these photos or do you recognise anyone? It would be great to hear your memories - email claire.lark@jpimedia.co.uk
Blackpool footballer Alan Suddick presented certificates and trophies to pupils at Montgomery High School following a swimming gala