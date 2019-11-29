Montgomery High School: Snapshot of school life as it marks 60 year anniversary

Montgomery High School, in All Hallows Road, serves the community of Bispham and has done since 1959 when it was officially opened by Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery.

Delving into the archives revealed plenty of old photos of sports achievements, musical events and other special occasions. Are you in any of these photos or do you recognise anyone? It would be great to hear your memories - email claire.lark@jpimedia.co.uk



Blackpool footballer Alan Suddick presented certificates and trophies to pupils at Montgomery High School following a swimming gala jpimedia Buy a Photo

Reginald Dixon MBE looks at an old 1920's gas light after opening the Montgomery Secondary School Staff and Parent Teachers Association. Also pictured are Mrs JL Rhodes and Mrs G Halliday jpimedia Buy a Photo

Gail Atkins, Sharon Denby, Dawn Hodgson and Beverley Drake, the schools league badminton champions, 1982 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Montgomery High School under 13s soccer team winners of the Evening Gazette Cup, May 1988 jpimedia Buy a Photo

