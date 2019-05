Montgomery High School was established in 1959 and continues to serve the community today as Montgomery Academy. Here we take a look back at school life in the 80s:

1. March 1980 Montgomery High School PE teacher, Diana Marini with her riding class. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. January 1981 Montgomery School pupils at work on the Golden Hind weather vane which had previously adorned Blackpool Town Hall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. February 1981 Under 16 badminton team, who reached the final of the Lancashire Schools' Red Rose tournament in 1981. From left, Richard Watson, Graham Harris, Mark Ledgard and Ian Garnett. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. March 1982 Montgomery High School's cross country team won the Blackpool and District Schools' Under 12 League in 1982. From left: Tracey Hislop, Kirsty Spencer, Donna Hey, Alison Kerr, Suzanne Gadd and Sharon Ogden. jpimedia Buy a Photo

