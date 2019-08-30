Memory Lane: The honour of switching on Blackpool Illuminations
Who will perform the enviable task of switching on the lights for the first night of the Blackpool Illumination season, is a highly anticipated announcement. And it’s one which has seen a string of famous faces excited to perform the honours in the resort.
The very first recorded switch on was in 1934 when Lord Derby officially turned on the lights. And since then there has been many household names in Blackpool to switch on the illuminations. From Gracie Fields and Jayne Mansfield to George Formby and Reginald Dixon, and then Lisa Stansfield, Geri Halliwell, Robbie Williams and Westlife in more recent years, the big names have always pulled in the crowds.
Coronation Street's Doris Speed, who played landlady Annie Walker, pulled the lever for the 1983 switch on
Puppet Master Jim Henson had the crowds and Kermit the Frog in his hands when the famous TV characters switched on the illuminatiions in 1979. Unseen by all but the platform party, Henson masterminded and played out a loosely-scripted scenario with colleague Frank Oz from the rear of a mini stage.