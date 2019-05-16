Memory Lane: Keeping us all safe on Blackpool's beaches

As the busy summer season gets underway, Blackpool’s teams of beach safety patrols will be on high alert to keep people safe as they enjoy the beach and coastline

And this week, Memory Lane takes a look back at pictures throughout the years, of how Blackpool has always taken beach safety seriously, putting measures in place to try and prevent seaside tragedies.

In the late seventies and early eighties inflatable airbeds and dinghies became a popular way for people to enjoy water.

However, many were unaware of the dangers of the tides and how quickly they could be swept along with the currents and into dangerous situations.

One photo shows the handing over of a newly adapted Land Rover in 1983 to patrol the whole seven mile length of the promenade. The new vehicle patrol was put in place by the council in an effort to prevent sea tragedies after the drowning of three police offers and a holidaymaker earlier that year.

This photo from the fifties shows members of Blackpool beach patrols checking their equipment for the start of the season.

A Blackpool beach patrol calling in holiday makers drifting a dangerous distance from shore.The photo was used alongside an article in which a Blackpool councillor was calling for death trap dinghies to be banned from the resorts beaches.

An older photograph which shows a life belt station after use.

Coastguards at work on the Fylde Coast.