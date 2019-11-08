Memory Lane: How historic weather events have battered the Fylde coastline

Whilst many local people will remember key storm events, such as the well documented Great Storm of 1987, or Fleetwood being submerged by the tide when the seawall burst in November 1977, there have been scores of other flooding events. Freak rain storms and super high tides have caused chaos across the coast, particularly at this time of year.

As well as the more memorable storms, we’ve picked out a handful of weather pictures from lesser known events caused by the elements. Readers may remember some of them.



On October 29 1984, a weekend fisherman had a shock when he returned from a fishing trip. Mark Quintin was sailing back to Knott End when he saw his van awash on the ferry jetty. The Knott End coastguard had tethered the van before it got washed away on the high tide.

One photo shows Princes Way at Little Bispham leading to the seafront and new technology is noted. The flooding road-closed sign is described on the back of the photo as a motorway type warning. It was taken in November 1982.

Fleetwood has seen its fair share of floods over the years. A couple of photos in the archives depict scenes on Chatsworth Avenue, October 2, 1960, years before a sea defence was constructed in the aftermath of the 1977 flood.

And another picture, from the same time, shows Rossall Road at the corner of Westbourne Road flooded. the tram lines can be seen on the left.

