Memory Lane: Happy birthday to Kate - Blackpool Zoo's much loved elephant

She is one of Blackpool Zoo’s most well-loved animals and longest residents and this week she reached a milestone - her 50th birthday.

Kate the Asian elephant has seen many changes at the zoo since she first arrived there in the early 1970s, when she was just three years old.

She has had several companions in that time and has now earned her place as the dominant one among the herd of five.

Born in India, Kate is a strong minded elephant, a trait which comes with age and wisdom and she is dubbed by keepers at the zoo as the wise one.

Kate was joined last year by her younger companions Tara, Minbu, Noorjaham and Esha and is housed in the brand new Elephant Base Camp.

Adam Kenyon, Section Head of Project Elephant, said: “Kate was one of the first residents to arrive at Blackpool Zoo when it opened in 1972 and has a very special place in the hearts of all keepers, staff and visitors.”

She marked her birthday with a cake and will be guest of honour at the zoo’s Elefest tomorrow.

Memory Lane looks back at Kate’s life so far....

Kate the elephant in her younger days

Cooling off in the summer sun

Happy birthday Kate in 1993