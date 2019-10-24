Memory Lane: A snapshot in time of Jubilee Gardens
Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys will soon receive an injection of cash to give it a whole new look.
With its prime seafront location, adjacent to the beach, the gardens have been a focal point for entertainment and activities for decades.
It has undergone several transformations over the years but one aspect has remained constant, it has always retained a traditional play area for children.
It first opened in 1937 with conventional childrens play amenities such as a slide, two sets of swings, a roundabout, seesaw and even a paddling pool.