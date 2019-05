We've hunted through the picture archive to bring you this nostalgic look back at one of the Tower's most famous fixtures. You can read more about the closure here.

Youngsters climbing a rope net at Jungle Jim's in 1984. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Part of the play area in 1984 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Visitors to Jungle Jim's during the 'Evening Gazette' fun weekend. April 16, 1984 jpimedia Buy a Photo

An egg and spoon race at Jungle Jim's in 1984. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more