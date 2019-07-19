It's the big day for Fleetwood Lifeboat this Saturday - and all are welcome

Fleetwood Lifeboat station is gearing up for its annual open day tomorrow - and it's extra special because the base is celebrating 160 years of lifesaving.

The event is the station's biggest fundraiser of the year and activities get under way at 10.30am.

The Fleetwood boathouse, on The Esplanade, will be the focus of the day’s activities and will be open to visitors.

Outside the base, on The Esplanade, RNLI volunteers will man stalls selling gifts, refreshments and homemade cakes.

There will also be opportunities to join in the fun with face painting and tombola prizes.

They will be joined by Fleetwood Coastguard and National Coastwatch Rossall Point.

One of the highlights will be at 12.30pm, when Shannon class Fleetwood lifeboat, Kenneth James Pierpoint and the ‘D’ class inshore lifeboat, Mary Elizabeth Barnes, escort the lifeboats from the port's neighbouring lifeboat stations, into port, around 12.30pm.

These other lifeboats will be coming in from Lytham, Morecambe, Barrow in Furness and Blackpool.

The sail past by yachts from Fleetwood Marina, will start at 1pm, with a prize being given for the best decorated yacht, judged by the Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Ann Turner.

The lifeboats will then give demonstrations of both their speed and agility, climaxing with the Shannon’s spectacular ‘crash stop’.

Captain David Eccles, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Fleetwood Lifeboat said: ""This is the biggest day of the year for Fleetwood RNLI and it's a great opportunity to say thank you to the local community for their support over the past 12 months.

"Not only does the town donate funds to the local RNLI lifeboat station, but employers allow employees to leave work at a moments notice, should the pagers go off.

"It goes without saying that friends and family of the volunteers are also very understanding.

"Without their support, we would struggle."