In pictures: Discovering more about royal visits to the Fylde Coast

Local historian Richard Gillingham spoke to a packed Fleetwood Museum last week about royal visits to Fleetwood.

Such was the interest, Memory Lane delved into the archives to find out more about the occasion and, indeed, those elsewhere on the Fylde Coast.

Children line the street near the old Fleetwood Railway Station to welcome Princess Margaret jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

King George IV and Queen Elizabeth chat with ex-servicement in the rain during their visit to Fleetwood in 1938. Lord Derby holds the umbrella over the queen. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Princess Margaret meets dignitaries in Fleetwood during her visit to the port jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The Queen is greeted by excited children from Rossall School during her visit to Fleetwood in 1994 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more