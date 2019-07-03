Illustrated talk on Fleetwood includes fish and chips

Have your say

A multi media presentation about Fleetwood's trawling heritage will include a fish and chip supper.

Local historians David Pearce and Dick Gillingham are presenting their Fish and Ships show in the town this Friday.

It takes place in the Memorial Park Pavilion at 6pm.

The evening will start with a fish and chip supper followed by the show, containing songs, poems from local writers, stories and more than one hundred historic images of Fleetwood during its fishing heyday, back in the days when the docks were full of trawlers.

The presentation is the latest in a string of illustrated talks and guided walks organised through Fleetwood Museum.

Tickets( including supper) priced £8 are available from Wyre Council 01995 602125.