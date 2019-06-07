Here comes Thornton Cleveleys Gala

Thornton Cleveleys Gala is all ready to roll this Sunday.

And organisers say this year's spectacle will be packed with events and activities.

As well as the grand parade with bands and floats, there will be donkey rides, plenty of stalls and a traditional funfair.

Thornton Cleveleys Gala secretary Helen Moorhouse said: "There will be lots going on and people are welcome to come along.

"Hopefully we will have decent weather on the day!"

The event has been running now for almost 120 years and, apart from a few years when it was unable to be held, has been a constant summer feature for the local community, with several generations of the same family involved over the years.

The timetable for the big day is:-

*10:30am - hoisting of the Gala flag at Thornton Cenotaph

*10:40am - all the visiting Queens/Princess from across the Fylde will assemble outside Thornton Little Theatre and they will then make their way over to the Cenotaph at 10:50am , where at 11:00am where we will have our traditional service and they will lay flowers

*11:15am - judging of procession entries

*Noon: the parade will leave King Georges Playing Fields, Victoria Road East, Thornton, 12:10pm due in Thornton Village,12:20 pm arrive at Spar Lawsons Road, 12:30pm Trunnah Road/Fleetwood Road North Junction, 12:45pm arrive at The Gardners Arms and at 1:00pm will arrive back at King Georges Playing Fields via the entrance by Seniors Fish and Chip shop

*Noon Gala field will open with donkey rides, stalls and the funfair.

1pm Trophies will be presented to the class winners of the day in Marsh Mill Square

2pm Crowning Ceremony of Queen Emilie, Princess Emily and Britannia Coral.

In the event of bad weather the crowning will take place at The Ashley Club, Victoria Road East. Thornton.

People can come along and enter on the day to take part in the procession - they just need to go to the committee hub that will be on King Georges Field to complete the application form by 11am latest.