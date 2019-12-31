Here are the 10 most important gadgets of the last decade
It's hard to remember a time before tablets, smart watches and virtual assistants, but there's no denying that these devices have fundamentally changed how people communicate, work and play in the last 10 years.
Here is a look at the biggest innovations of the last decade:
1. iPad (2010)
The iPad was introduced as a thinner, less bulky and touchscreen-enabled alternative to the laptop. Though tablet use has evolved since, and many rivals have emerged, this is the device which started it all.
The watershed vehicle for modern electric cars, the Model S also announced Tesla as a major name in not just the car industry, but technology as well. The range and speed it offered in an electric car had never been seen before on this scale.
Originally created as a device to promote coding in schools, the Raspberry Pi has grown to become a computing ecosystem of its own, with hobbyists and wider computer enthusiasts using the device to power all manner of small devices.