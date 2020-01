It's fair to say a lot has changed across the world and in our town since the turn of the millennium. From demolitions to new developments here are 10 ways Blackpool has changed in the last 20 years.

1. Talbot Road Bus Station Talbot Road Bus Station closed in 2004 and has since been transformed as part of the Talbot Gateway project. Work is still ongoing developing the bus hub in the West Street area.

2. We said goodbye tothe famous Premium Bonds tower Demolition of the Premium Bonds site began in March 2017 and wasn't completed until May of that year. Work is still ongoing building houses on the land formerly occupied by ERNIE.

3. New police station opens Work on the new 21m police station began in 2016.Built on Clifton Road in Martonfollowing the demolition of Progress House, the new offices officially opened in 2018.

4. State of the art mental health facility opens Blackpools 40million mental health facility, The Harbour, openedits doors in March 2015.

