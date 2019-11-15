Helping the Lancashire bobbies earn their stripes
Police training has changed over the years as this fascinating set of photographs in the 1930s reveals.
During the 1930s Lancashire Constabulary was the second largest force in the country after the Metropolitan Police.
Recruits making notes for am intelligence test during a staged smash and grab raid at Stanley Grange, Hoghton All photos: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty
Police recruits of the Lancashire Constabulary making notes for a general intelligence test during a specially-staged smash and grab raid.
Getty images
Getty
Specially-staged smash and grab raid at Stanley Grange, Hoghton, to help train recruits
Getty Images
Getty
Police recruits being shown how to take a plaster cast of a footprint at the scene of a crime
Getty Images
Getty
View more