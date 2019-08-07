Golden celebrations for Fleetwood's Keith and Sue Porter

Have your say

A well known Fleetwood couple have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary after 50 years of marriage.

Keith and Sue Porter, of The Esplanade, were married at the town’s St Peter’s Church, on Lord Street, on July 26, 1969.

The couple, both born and bred in Fleetwood, first met at the old RAFA Club, then on London Street.

They have one son, Chris, and one grandson, Ben.

Keith, 76, used to work as a coal merchant and after that the couple ran an airport transport business, while Sue, 71, also worked at the former Lighthouse Post Office.Since retiring 12

years ago, the couple have been busy volunteering - Keith is chairman and Sue is treasurer of Fleetwood Museum Trust.

Sue said: “The secret is give and take. The last 50 years have flown by!”