Glittering prize for Fleetwood teen Katie as she wins Wyre's Sheraton Trophy

A Fleetwood teenager who was a tower of strength in adversity has won Wyre's prestigious Sheraton Trophy.

Katie Ramsbottom, 13, received the glittering award for her sporting triumphs and achievements against the odds.

She was presented with the trophy by Wyre’s outgoing Mayor, Councillor Marge Anderton, who also welcomed in the new mayor of 2019/20

Katie lost her father to cancer 15 months ago and has supporting her mother through their loss.

The teenager took part in a sponsored walk for her father whilst he was very ill and another after he passed away, she also took part in the Trinity Hospice Colour Splash event to raise money for the Hospice.

Her sporting participation and achievements are many, Katie has been playing football since she was four years old and is passionate about the sport and participates in all sporting teams at school including the school football mixed teams.

Besides her ability in the sport of football, Katie is a role model for females wanting to participate in mixed teams

Katie received the award at a meeting of Full Council, where Coun Ann Turner has been invested with the Mayoral chain of office.

She announced that her chosen charities would be RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancashire Branch and the North West Air Ambulance Charity.