Former landlord of The Halfway House has his ashes scattered at the South Shore pub

The widow of a long serving Blackpool pub landlord has scattered his ashes at the pub they ran for more than 10 years.

Ann Hayes, inset, ran the Halfway House pub in South Shore with her late husband Peter from 1984 to 1998, who died in 2008 following a battle with oesophageal cancer.

The pub, which was acquired by independent family run brewery Joseph Holt at the end of last year, officially opened this week after completion of the five month rejuvenation project

The idea to scatter ashes at the once derelict pub, came to Ann, 76, from South Shore, when she would pass The Halfway House on her morning bike ride.

Seeing that the pub, which dates back to the 19th century, was being refurbished , she saw an opportunity to immortalise her late husband’s connection.

She said: “As I was riding past I could see the workmen digging up what was once the pub`s bowling green outside the building in order to make way for a car park. It suddenly struck me that Peter – who gave so much of his life to the pub – should still be part of all this.

“I’d had his ashes in the garage since he passed away 11 years ago, although I`d scattered some in places he loved to walk such as the Lake District and on St Anne’s beach

“But I realised that scattering the rest of his ashes on the turf of the reborn Halfway House was a wonderful tribute to him and would have been something Peter would have appreciated.”

The couple, who had two children, Kimberley and Ben.

Peter originally trained as an engineer and the couple went to South Africa for four years before returning to the UK to work in several pubs around the North West.

However their tenure at Half Way House was the longest.