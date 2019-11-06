Fleetwood Day to return next year after £4.4k grant

A one-day event to celebrate the rich heritage of Fleetwood is to be held for a second consecutive year thanks to a £4,457 grant.

The Fleetwood Day spectacle will take place at the Euston Gardens on Friday May 8 next year and the free event will include live music, stalls and various demonstrations.

This time it will also coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day and is likely to involve veterans’ association.

Organisers have the green light to go ahead after Fleetwood Town Council members approved the grant application at the latest council meeting, last week.

The first Fleetwood day was staged in May this year, thanks to a similar council grant, and proved such a success organisers vowed to hold it again.

Margaret Daniels, who applied for the grant on behalf of the Sir Peter Hesketh Fleetwood Statue Group, said: “We want to make the second Fleetwood Day even bigger and better than the event we held this year.

“Our aim is to celebrate Fleetwood and show its heritage, history and culture in a positive light.

“It will bring together members of the community and hopefully draw in visitors as well. The VE Day link will give it a 1940s theme, so people are welcome to attend in period costume if they want, but it won’t be a specifically 1940s event.We’re just grateful to Fleetwood Town Council for making it possible.”

The event has its roots in the official unveiling of a bronze statue of Sir Peter Hesketh Fleetwood in May 2018.

The unveiling ceremony drew as huge crowd to the Euston Gardens and prompted ideas for a heritage day.

The Sir Peter Hesketh Fleetwood Statue Group consists of several organisations – Fleetwood Civic Society, Fleetwood Rotary, Fleetwood Museum Trust, Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions, Fleetwood Transport Festival and Fleetwood Carnival Committee.

The application breaks down the costs of the event in detail, with the most expensive outlay being the £1,092 for the large marquee to house the bands, £350 for first aid and security, £300 for the Punch and Judy show.

Coun Mary Stirzaker, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said the event would provide a much welcomed boost to the town.

Anyone hoping to take part as a performer or stallholder can contact Margaret on (01253) 770652 or message her on Facebook.