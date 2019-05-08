Fleetwood Day is a real winner for town

It was a day to remember for Fleetwood.

The town staged its first ever - and aptly named - Fleetwood Day in the Euston gardens to celebrate the town’s heritage, bring the community together and attract visitors.

Kelsey Mai Dooner and Joshua Shaw McGhee playing giant snakes and ladders.l

There was the proud unveiling of a Red Wheel plaque (inset) in recognition of Fleetwood’s outstanding contribution to transport history, and a host of activities throughout the day.

It included live music, demonstrations by talented Fleetwood youngsters and historical maritime exhibits from Fleetwood Museum.

The red plaque celebrated the role the town’s North Euston Hotel played in being a base where Victoria travellers from London could journey to by train and then take a boat to Scotland, in the days before a rail link over the border.

Host Dick Gillingham from Fleetwood Museum Trust, introduced Tracey Parkinson, from the Transport Trust and the Mayor of Wyre. Coun. Marge Anderton, who together unveiled the plaque.

Jennifer Ray and Angie Hesketh MBE from Fleetwood Museum.

The Mayoress and the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress were also in attendance

Despite the sunshine and blue skies, there was a cold and blustery wind throughout the day, but that didn’t keep people away from the spectacle.

Margaret Daniels, chairman of Fleetwood Civic Society and one of the organisers on the event’s steering group, said: “It went really well and we were delighted with the attendance.

"People told us they wanted it to become an annual event, so we will give that serious thought.”

Mayor of Wyre. Coun. Marge Anderton and Tracey Parkinson, from the Transport Trust, unveiled the .Red Wheel plaque on Fleetwood Day

Among those performing in a giant marquee were Fleetwood Ukelele Band, folk act Scold’s Bridle and singing duo Chic.

There was a Punch and Judy show, a maypole dance by Shakespeare Primary School pupils, demonstrations by taekwon-do students and Fleetwood Army Cadets and music from rockers 11th Hour.