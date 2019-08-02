Find out why these babies have been given lifetime passes for Blackpool's Tower

A group of lucky babies born on the 125th anniversary of the Tower visited the iconic landmark for the first time yesterday to receive a unique lifetime pass.

The newborns have been granted free entry for the rest of their lives after being born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on May 14, the same birthday as the Tower.

Charley Moran with Luca Davenport

The tots and their families visited the top of the Tower to collect their passes and received commemorative gifts from general manager Kenny Mew.

The lucky babies included Luca Jordan Davenport and his mum Charley Moran from Fleetwood, Evie Willson and her mum Lindsay Barson from Blackpool, Maggie-May Louise Beck and her mum Becky Yates from South Shore and Emiliano and his mum Lucie Nikolarakos from Blackpool.

Charley Moran said: “It is amazing to have this connection with such an iconic British monument. We are extremely grateful to be treated to this lifetime pass, as it means Luca can grow up with regular family trips to the Tower.

“This really is the best ever family day out.”

Lindsay Barson with Evie Willson

Lindsay Barson said: “I didn’t know about the passes until I was given drugs at the hospital.

“It’s fabulous that the whole family have been given the lifetime pass and it will be great to visit whenever we want. It’s such a nice gesture and Evie has been very lucky with her birthday.”

Kenny said: “It’s a pleasure to present the next generation with free lifetime access to the Tower. We cannot wait to welcome the families back in the future, as there are so many memories to be made here."

Becky Yates with Maggie-May Beck

Lucie Nikolarakos with Emiliano Quinlan