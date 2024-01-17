News you can trust since 1873
Fantastic Blackpool 3 bed semi-detached house for sale and ready to walk into in Waverley Avenue

This fantastic family home is literally ready to walk into.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:11 GMT

At £190k this stunning home is bright and airy with a great living room complete with an attractive media wall and feature fireplace. There's a stunning open plan kitchen and living space as well as three bedrooms and a lovely back garden. It's on the market with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

