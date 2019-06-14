Exploring the history of Blackpool's Palatine Buildings, once home to The Palace nightclub



Nightclubs have featured prominently at the site with the Yellow Submarine operating in the basement of the building before being re-opened as Jellies in 1986.

The Sub, as it was known, was operated as a fun pub and underwent major refurbishment to emerge as a new disco showbar. The name Jellies came from an Itma (It’s That Man Again) character Crystal Jellybottoms.

After topping the night club scene for neary two decades, The Palace closed its doors in 2003, leaving the building disused until plans were announced in 2010 for the Sands Venue.

The footbridge became a magnet for graffiti and was eventually closed to the public. It became an eyesore and was pulled down in 2009.

Now it’s all change again and work is well underway for the new hotel and the museum which is set to open next year.

But its not the first time the site, where the former Sands Venue stood, has been redesigned.

The hotel stood there for nearly a century until bulldozers moved in to demolish it in the 1970s.

Great aerial shot which shows work in progress to pull down the Palatine Hotel

All that remains - two of the hotel's pillars were the final parts top be pulled down

