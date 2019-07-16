Don't miss Tram Sunday and the SpareParts spectacular in Fleetwood this weekend

Have your say

Everything is set for Tram Sunday this weekend - including the latest dazzling SpareParts element.

The big event, officially called Fleetwood Festival of Transport, takes place between 10am and 5pm on Sunday, during which there will be the usual display of classic vehicles down Lord Street and the streets off it, plus the occasional vintage tram.

But one of the main highlights will be the SpareParts Arts Parade starting from Ash Street at 3pm.

This will see an array of international artists, along with over 150 people from the local community, come together in a celebration of a great day.

The parade will be a cavalcade of curiosities, contraptions and musical vehicles designed by artists and local people as it makes its way down Lord St to the North Euston Hotel

Jodie Gibson, SpareParts Festival Artistic Director, said: “SpareParts really is a unique festival where transport and arts collide!

“It’s great to be returning to Fleetwood, where SpareParts began in 2014.”

For more information about the festival visit www.sparepartsfestival.co.uk