Don't miss out on Fleetwood Carnival

Organisers of Fleetwood Carnival say this year’s event will be one of the liveliest ever - and the event’s been going for more than 100 years.

.Carnival Day is all set to take place on Saturday June 15, and people are being invited to enjoy the parade and fun day in the Marine Gardens.

The event will include the crowning of Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2019 at 11am, the judging of floats on the Esplanade at noon and fancy dress judging in

the Marine Hall, also at 12 noon.

The colourful parade, meanwhile, is due to begin at 1pm prompt.

Residents are invited to join in the fancy dress, and mums and dads can dress up their youngsters’ bikes and prams.

A family fun afternoon at 2pm in the Marine Gardens, meanwhile, will include donkey rides, free Punch and Judy shows, target football and much else besides.

Fleetwood Carnival spokeswoman Ann Hanvey said: “We’re just hoping for good weather and a good turn-out!”