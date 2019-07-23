Date confirmed for Charlie Cairoli book launch

A book about Blackpool Tower Circus legend Charlie Cairoli is set for a grand launch in the resort.

Nigel Male's book, 'Charlie Cairoli - 39 years under The Tower' will be given a show-stopping introduction in the ring at the Blackpool tower circus on Friday November 1, after which it will go on sale.



As part of the ambitious launch celebrations, Prof Vanessa Toulmin, research director of the National Fairground Archive (NFA) at the University of Sheffield, will deliver a new talk on 125 years of the Blackpool tower circus.



Nigel says VIPs, dignitaries from Blackpool and various celebrities will join the Cairoli family to celebrate the book.



Nigel, a 50 year old electrician from Andover, Hampshire, became a fan of Charlie when the clown had his own TV show beck in the 1970s, Right Charlie!

Charlie Cairoli at the height of his fame at Blackpool Tower Circus

But it was at The Tower that Charlie really made his name with big top fans, performing brilliant slapstick routines at the venue for almost 40 years until retirement in 1979 and helping to make it one of Britain’s top circus attractions.

The Italian-born star died in 1980 aged 70.

Nigel, who also founded the Charlie Cairoli Appreciation Society, said: "This has been a 26 year labour of love for me - . Charlie Cairoli was my childhood hero.

"I have collected enough material for two books over the last two decades, thanks in large part to the Cairoli family and volunteers at the Blackpool Heritage Project , without whom I would never have been able to do it.

"I'm delighted we have finally organised the launch."

The book follows a chronological story from the entertainer’s birth in 1910, right through to his celebrated career at the Tower Circus, and will include many photos never seen by the public before.



Following the launch, the VIP guests, will travel from the tower to the Imperial hotel, on tramcar 227 Charlie Cairoli, where a gala dinner, will be served, and there will also be a charity auction, and raffle.

Proceeds from the limited edition copies of the book, auction and raffle, will be donated to Charlie Cairoli Jr, to distribute in his lodge, and local charities in Blackpool.

