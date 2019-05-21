Collegiate High School: Looking back at Blackpool school life in the 80s

The original school at the Blackpool Old Road site was the all-boys Blackpool Grammar School, which amalgamated with Collegiate Girls School in 1971, finally becoming Collegiate High School in 1974. Here we take a look back at the school and its pupils during the 1980s.

1. July 1980 Paul Smith wins the first year boy's relay for Hawkins House in July 1980.

2. October 1980 Collegiate High School invested 500 pounds in a new piece of computing equipment in the 6th form centre. Pictured testing the new kit are Kay Whitfield and Eugene Gurney.

3. February 1981 The Collegiate quiz team following their victory against Morecambe High School to go into the North West final of the Schools Challenge.

4. April 1981 John Noakes amusing pupils during his visit to promote the "Once in a Lifetime" production at the Grand Theatre in 1981.

