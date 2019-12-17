Cleveleys' Jubilee Gardens set for £75,000 revamp

A popular park and play area in Cleveleys is to be given a £75,000 revamp.

Jubilee Gardens, on the promenade, will benefit from £45,000 of improvements thanks to investment from Wyre Council, alongside a grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund.

Money from Wyre Council’s capital programme, plus £30,000 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund will be used to give the park a new lease of life.

The largest park in Cleveleys, it was opened in 1937 and a friends group for the park was formed in 2016.

Public consultations led by the friends group took place in 2016 and 2018 to gauge local opinion and to inform future plans for the park.

This funding now means that new play equipment for older children can be installed as well as a seaside themed play area complete with sensory planting, seating and a play equipment trail where adults and young children can play together.

The Jubilee Drive entrances to the park will also be improved with signs and attractive planting to welcome visitors.

The money will also be invested in new planting areas, building on the work of Cleveleys in Bloom and the park’s friends group.

Volunteers will be invited to help plant and care for these areas and schools and nurseries will be encouraged to use the new facilities.

The planting will be maintained in an environmentally sensitive way avoiding the need for intensive chemical weed or pest control methods.

The scheme will also recycle plants and soil where possible to minimize any materials being taken to landfill.

Councillor Simon Bridge, portfolio holder for street scene, parks and open spaces, said: “Our parks and open spaces team has worked hard to secure additional funding for this much loved park in Cleveleys and we are delighted to be able to make these improvements.

"We want to give local young people access to high quality recreation equipment whatever their age and this investment will make a real difference to the local community.”

Work on site is scheduled to begin in March 2020 and is expected to be completed by May.

To find out more about parks in Wyre go to www.wyre.gov.uk/parks