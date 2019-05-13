Blackpool Tower 125: Here are 9 facts about the iconic landmark As Blackpool Tower celebrates its 125th year today, we take a look at some of the lesser known facts about one of Britain's most famous landmarks. How many of these do you know? You can read more about the great structure's life and times here 1. The Tower has changed quite a bit over the years... Old attractions at The Blackpool Tower include an aviary, aquarium and menagerie. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. You can post a letter from the Tower Theres a post box located in The Blackpool Tower Eye making it one of the highest post boxes in the country. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. It has played host to some famous faces Famous faces who have visited The Blackpool Tower include Hollywood director Tim Burton, Princess Diana, Take That and even King Kong himself who was seen swinging from The Blackpool Tower in 1984. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Did you know? Blackpool Tower previously generated its own electricity until 1924. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3