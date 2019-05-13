Blackpool Tower 125: Here are 15 facts about the iconic landmark

As Blackpool Tower celebrates its 125th year today, we take a look at some of the lesser known facts about one of Britain's most famous landmarks.

How many of these do you know? You can read more about the great structure's life and times here

Old attractions at The Blackpool Tower include an aviary, aquarium and menagerie.

Here are 15 facts about Blackpool's iconic Tower

Theres a post box located in The Blackpool Tower Eye making it one of the highest post boxes in the country.

Famous faces who have visited The Blackpool Tower include Hollywood director Tim Burton, Princess Diana, Take That and even King Kong himself who was seen swinging from The Blackpool Tower in 1984.

Blackpool Tower previously generated its own electricity until 1924.

Up until 1990, the Blackpool Tower Circus show featured animals including lions, polar bears, tigers and elephants.

The Blackpool Tower was one of three buildings inspired by the Eiffel Tower to be built in the UK. It is the only one still standing.

It cost almost 300,000 (the equivalent of over 40 million in 2019) to build The Blackpool Tower.