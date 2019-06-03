Blackpool Armed Forces Week: These are the events taking place to honour the nation’s military personnel
Blackpool will once again celebrate Armed Forces Week with a programme of events and entertainment to honour the nation’s military personnel of the past, present and future. Armed Forces Week is the resort’s opportunity to say thank you to our heroes.
From June 24-30, Blackpool will come together to welcome serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a wide range of activities designed for them and their families, as well as the many thousands of people visiting the resort. Here is everything that will be taking place during the week:
1. Armed Forces Week Flag Raising Ceremony - June 24, 10am
Blackpool Armed Forces Week officially begins with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the Town Hall. Free to attend.
Blackpool says thank you to the Armed Forces with this musical extravaganza in Blackpools Grand Theatre. The theatre will host a night of free music, comedy and live performance with a full programme of entertainment.
The Mighty Wurlitzer will play at an Armed Forces themed afternoon tea dance in the magnificent surroundings of Blackpools famous Tower Ballroom. Entry to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom is 9.95 and entry with Afternoon Tea is 17.00.