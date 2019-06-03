Blackpool Armed Forces Week: These are the events taking place to honour the nation’s military personnel

From June 24-30, Blackpool will come together to welcome serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a wide range of activities designed for them and their families, as well as the many thousands of people visiting the resort. Here is everything that will be taking place during the week:

1. Armed Forces Week Flag Raising Ceremony - June 24, 10am Blackpool Armed Forces Week officially begins with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the Town Hall. Free to attend. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Music for Heroes - June 24, 6pm Blackpool says thank you to the Armed Forces with this musical extravaganza in Blackpools Grand Theatre. The theatre will host a night of free music, comedy and live performance with a full programme of entertainment. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Viva Vegas Variety Cabaret Showtime Afternoon June 25, noon Blackpools very own Vegas show venue presents an afternoon of entertainment and variety followed by a quiz and bingo! Serving personnel and veterans get 25 per cent off ticket prices. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Armed Forces Week Afternoon Tea Dance - June 26, 10am-5pm The Mighty Wurlitzer will play at an Armed Forces themed afternoon tea dance in the magnificent surroundings of Blackpools famous Tower Ballroom. Entry to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom is 9.95 and entry with Afternoon Tea is 17.00. jpimedia Buy a Photo

