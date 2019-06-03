Blackpool Armed Forces Week: Here is everything that will be happening to honour the nation’s military personnel later this month

Blackpool will once again celebrate Armed Forces Week with a programme of events and entertainment to honour the nation’s military personnel of the past, present and future. Armed Forces Week is the resort’s opportunity to say thank you to our heroes.
From June 24-30, Blackpool will come together to welcome serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a wide range of activities designed for them and their families, as well as the many thousands of people visiting the resort. Here is everything that will be taking place during the week: