Blackpool Armed Forces Week: Here is everything that will be happening to honour the nation’s military personnel later this month

Blackpool will once again celebrate Armed Forces Week with a programme of events and entertainment to honour the nation’s military personnel of the past, present and future. Armed Forces Week is the resort’s opportunity to say thank you to our heroes.

From June 24-30, Blackpool will come together to welcome serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a wide range of activities designed for them and their families, as well as the many thousands of people visiting the resort. Here is everything that will be taking place during the week:

Blackpool Armed Forces Week officially begins with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the Town Hall. Free to attend.

Blackpool says thank you to the Armed Forces with this musical extravaganza in Blackpools Grand Theatre. The theatre will host a night of free music, comedy and live performance with a full programme of entertainment.

Blackpools very own Vegas show venue presents an afternoon of entertainment and variety followed by a quiz and bingo! Serving personnel and veterans get 25 per cent off ticket prices.

The Mighty Wurlitzer will play at an Armed Forces themed afternoon tea dance in the magnificent surroundings of Blackpools famous Tower Ballroom. Entry to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom is 9.95 and entry with Afternoon Tea is 17.00.

Enjoy a full day of entertainment at Blackpools Stanley Park to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day is brought to a rousing finale with a full, live concert by the Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Lancashire) at the Norbreck Castle Hotel.