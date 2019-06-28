Baines School, Poulton-le-Fylde

Baines School Poulton: 10 photos looking back at school life in the 80s

Baines School is a former grammar school in Poulton-Le-Fylde, and was one of three schools founded through James Baines' will in 1717.

Here are a selection of photos from our archives of school life at the school in the 80s:

Baines School's Swift Cup winning team. Front: M. Gray, R. Morley, A. Wardley, N. Carruthers, P. Clegg. Back: P. Stafford, S. Nelligan, K. Naden, K. Bee, M. Fielden, I. Wilinson, D. Boon and D. John.

1. January 1981

Baines School's Swift Cup winning team. Front: M. Gray, R. Morley, A. Wardley, N. Carruthers, P. Clegg. Back: P. Stafford, S. Nelligan, K. Naden, K. Bee, M. Fielden, I. Wilinson, D. Boon and D. John.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Action from the Swift Cup final between Baines and Warbreck. Here Bee, the Baines goalkeeper gathers a high ball in the area.

2. January 1981

Action from the Swift Cup final between Baines and Warbreck. Here Bee, the Baines goalkeeper gathers a high ball in the area.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The sixth-form library in the then new extension.

3. January 1982

The sixth-form library in the then new extension.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The sixth-form common room, which used to be the old library.

4. January 1982

The sixth-form common room, which used to be the old library.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3