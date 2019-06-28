Baines School Poulton: 10 photos looking back at school life in the 80s

Here are a selection of photos from our archives of school life at the school in the 80s:

1. January 1981 Baines School's Swift Cup winning team. Front: M. Gray, R. Morley, A. Wardley, N. Carruthers, P. Clegg. Back: P. Stafford, S. Nelligan, K. Naden, K. Bee, M. Fielden, I. Wilinson, D. Boon and D. John.

2. January 1981 Action from the Swift Cup final between Baines and Warbreck. Here Bee, the Baines goalkeeper gathers a high ball in the area.

3. January 1982 The sixth-form library in the then new extension.

4. January 1982 The sixth-form common room, which used to be the old library.

