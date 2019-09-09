Back at Blackpool Tower after 62 years - 101-year-old Jean's trip down memory lane

A 101-year-old woman who used to work at the top of the Tower has returned after more than 60 years since she last visited the attraction.

Jean worked at a coffee counter at the Tower for three years in the 1950s

Jean Harling worked at a coffee counter at the Tower for three years in the 1950s and said it was lovely to return after so long.

Jean, who lives in Bispham, said she loved her time working at the Tower and returned for an afternoon treat organised by her daughter Audrey Harvey, 69 and grandson Rick Bentley, 44, both from Blackpool.

Jean said she was offered the job by chance after the Tower struggled to fill the position.

She said: “I was working elsewhere and a gentleman called Mr Bennett said he couldn’t get anyone who wasn’t scared of heights but I said I would give it a go

“I had my little counter which I only served coffee, no tea at all, and I used to have to carry buckets of coffee whilst getting the life to the top.

“Once I got used to the swaying at the top it was fine and of course you had some marvellous views every day.”

Originally from Chorley, Jean moved to the resort nearly 70 years ago.

She was invited to come back by the Tower staff and the three relatives all had afternoon tea in the Tower Ballroom.

Unfortunately due to the wind condition Jean was not able to take a trip to the top but she has been invited back to do so on a calmer day.

She added: “I’m not so sure about the glass floor at the top, which I have heard about, but I will at least give it a go.”

When asked about how to live a long life, Jean said: “You should live one day at a time. Enjoy life and don’t take everything to seriously.”