All systems go for fishermen's get-together in Fleetwood

Have your say

The date has been set for the 16th annual Fleetwood Fishermen’s Reunion.

Each year the event brings together retired fisherman and a few who are still in the business, along with their wives, partners and other relatives.

The tickets have now been printed and are ready to go on sale.

This year's get-together takes place later in the year than usual, on Saturday September 7 at 7pm, but will be held at the familiar venue, Fleetwood Conservative Club on Lowther Road.

Coordinating this year's event are Phil Dell, 65, who still makes a living as a fisherman, and Lois Thompson

Phil said: "The tickets are now on sale and we're keen to get the message out."

There will be a buffet and music will be provided by Fleetwood DJ Dave Scrivener, while a raffle will raise funds for a local maritime cause.

To buy the £7 tickets, phone Lois on 077525 78808 or Phil Dell on 079857 82310.