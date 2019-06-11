All set for an action packed Fleetwood Carnival

It's Fleetwood Carnival this Saturday and organisers say there will be more activities than ever on the big day.

Aside from the colourful parade, which has been an annual summer fixture in Fleetwood for almost 120 years, there will be lots of activities during the fun day, once the parade has finished.

The big day's programme will include the crowning of Charles Saer pupil Eva Taylor-Arnall as Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2019 at 11am, the judging of floats on the Esplanade at noon and fancy dress judging in the Marine Hall, also at 12 noon.

The parade through Fleetwood, meanwhile, is due to get underway at 1pm prompt.

Residents are invited to join in the fancy dress, and mums and dads can dress up their youngsters’ bikes and prams.

The family fun afternoon at 2pm in the Marine Gardens, meanwhile, will include stalls, donkey rides, free Punch and Judy shows, Wild Wings Birds of Prey and a chance to interact with rescue parrots, sand art, target football and gift and food outlets.

Fleetwood Carnival spokeswoman Ann Hanvey said: "People are welcome to come along and enjoy the day, there will be lots to do for all the family."