Getty Images archive picture, shows a performing sea lion at a circus in Blackpool riding pillion behind a bathing belle, in June 1935

9 wonderful images that capture the essence of Blackpool in its heyday

From a sea lion on a 1930s motorbike, to circus elephants being unloaded at the docks, these iconic images of Blackpool in its resort heyday certainly capture the feel of the town.

These wonderful archive pictures capture the essence of Blackpool in its heyday as a popular seaside resort

A holidaymaker tries her skill at the wheel (Pic: Hulton Archive/Getty)
A holidaymaker tries her skill at the wheel (Pic: Hulton Archive/Getty)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Actress Evelyn Holt (Pic: Edward G Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty)
Actress Evelyn Holt (Pic: Edward G Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A woman receives information leaflets about holidays from a publicity van belonging to the London Midland and Scottish Railway Company, Blackpool. (Pic: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
A woman receives information leaflets about holidays from a publicity van belonging to the London Midland and Scottish Railway Company, Blackpool. (Pic: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Two women enjoying a game of leap-frog, in 1936. (Pic: Fox Photos/Getty)
Two women enjoying a game of leap-frog, in 1936. (Pic: Fox Photos/Getty)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2