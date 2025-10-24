Blackpool Nightclubs - the Retro Years

39 boozy photos of Blackpool pubs from the people who partied to those who kept the pints flowing, 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:16 BST

Blackpool had bars and clubs on every corner back in the day.

It’s legendary for its nightlife and locals who like a pint or two could take their pick.

Whether it was the pub on the corner, a new wine bar in town or one of Blackpool’s fabulous nightclubs, no excuse was ever needed for a night out.

These pictures remember the pubs, the punters and the landlords.

1. Blackpool Pub Life

First birthday anniversary at Uncle Toms Cabin | National World

2. Blackpool Pub Life

Blackpool fans watching the Blackpool v Yeovile play-off final match at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. L-R are Karen Turner, Sarah Coates, Cheryl Hagen and Yvonne Singer | National World

3. Blackpool Pub Life

Wheatsheaf (Talbot Road, Blackpool)party night. (Gazette Pub Challenge winners). From left, Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar | National World

4. Blackpool Pub Life

Lady GaGa in the Devonshire Arms pub in Blackpool | submit

5. Blackpool Pub Life

Customers enjoy the Beer Festival the Saddle Pub | National World

6. Blackpool Pub Life

Contestants in the karaoke competition being held at The Royal pub on Marton Drive, Blackpool | National World

