I remember the 80s like it was yesterday and 1988 was one of them, 4th year at high school (Year 10 if you are younger). Yazz topped the charts, Erasure were at their peak, it was the year of the Lockerbie disaster and bread was about 59p. These photos reflect our town through one year...
1. Blackpool, 1988
The Little Vic Pub, Victoria Street
2. Blackpool, 1988
Doris Thompson Chairman of Blackpool Pleasure Beach,pours a celebration boot of champagne for the Ice Drome Manager Tony Scott
3. Blackpool, 1988
Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and the Roly Poly's pose on a miniature car to promote a visit to the North Pier
4. Blackpool, 1988
On the beach in 1988, three young members of The Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift.
5. Blackpool, 1988
An ambitious multi-million pound sea-faring project was gearing up for the next stage of its development. The Discovery 2 was being built at Fleetwood at a cost of £4.2m and students from Blackpool and Fylde were displaying their own artist's impression drawings of the 150-foot purpose-built schooner-rigged yacht. Pictured are students Ian Hargreaves and Carole Nunn, looking at blueprints with project leader Jim Hodgkinson
6. Blackpool, 1988
Birds eye view of Kirkham Prison site in 1988
