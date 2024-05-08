29 long lost retro pictures of 1988 Blackpool, from Derby Baths to summer weather

These brilliant retro photos take us back to 1988.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 8th May 2024, 13:01 BST

I remember the 80s like it was yesterday and 1988 was one of them, 4th year at high school (Year 10 if you are younger). Yazz topped the charts, Erasure were at their peak, it was the year of the Lockerbie disaster and bread was about 59p. These photos reflect our town through one year...

ICYMI: 37 mind blowing retro pics of a thriving Blackpool in the 1980s, from the Golden Mile to town centre classics

17 celebrities from Lytham St Annes including actors Stephen Tomkinson, Jonas Armstrong and Cheryl Fergison

21 strikingly brilliant retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1970 from street scenes to the beach

The Little Vic Pub, Victoria Street

1. Blackpool, 1988

The Little Vic Pub, Victoria Street

Photo Sales
Doris Thompson Chairman of Blackpool Pleasure Beach,pours a celebration boot of champagne for the Ice Drome Manager Tony Scott

2. Blackpool, 1988

Doris Thompson Chairman of Blackpool Pleasure Beach,pours a celebration boot of champagne for the Ice Drome Manager Tony Scott

Photo Sales
Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and the Roly Poly's pose on a miniature car to promote a visit to the North Pier

3. Blackpool, 1988

Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and the Roly Poly's pose on a miniature car to promote a visit to the North Pier

Photo Sales
On the beach in 1988, three young members of The Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift.

4. Blackpool, 1988

On the beach in 1988, three young members of The Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift.

Photo Sales
An ambitious multi-million pound sea-faring project was gearing up for the next stage of its development. The Discovery 2 was being built at Fleetwood at a cost of £4.2m and students from Blackpool and Fylde were displaying their own artist's impression drawings of the 150-foot purpose-built schooner-rigged yacht. Pictured are students Ian Hargreaves and Carole Nunn, looking at blueprints with project leader Jim Hodgkinson

5. Blackpool, 1988

An ambitious multi-million pound sea-faring project was gearing up for the next stage of its development. The Discovery 2 was being built at Fleetwood at a cost of £4.2m and students from Blackpool and Fylde were displaying their own artist's impression drawings of the 150-foot purpose-built schooner-rigged yacht. Pictured are students Ian Hargreaves and Carole Nunn, looking at blueprints with project leader Jim Hodgkinson

Photo Sales
Birds eye view of Kirkham Prison site in 1988

6. Blackpool, 1988

Birds eye view of Kirkham Prison site in 1988

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WeatherBlackpoolHigh SchoolLockerbiefirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.