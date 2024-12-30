21 retro memories of social clubs in Blackpool where people rang in the New Year in the 90s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:58 GMT

These places bound communities together, gave people a place to talk, drink and put the world to rights

Social Clubs were, and still are, the places where members could enjoy a cheaper drink and with function rooms, they were the choices for family gatherings, fund raisers and sporting events. And they were the places where New Year’s Eve would be in full swing!

ICYMI: 31 astonishing historic Blackpool pictures which show sights filled with nostalgia from the 1950s and 1960s

27 wondrous nostalgic pictures of Blackpool beach and how it has changed in the last 100 years

30 amazing retro pictures of Blackpool life which throwback 50 years

Blackpool Central Working Men's Club in 2000

1. Social Club Memories

Blackpool Central Working Men's Club in 2000 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Argosy Sports and Social Club, Grange Park, 2006

2. Social Club Memories

The Argosy Sports and Social Club, Grange Park, 2006 Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Progress Sports and Social Club in Exchange Street, 2003

3. Memories of the Social Clubs

Progress Sports and Social Club in Exchange Street, 2003 Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
Inside the Duple Social Club. It closed down in 2019

4. Duple Social Club Bar

Inside the Duple Social Club. It closed down in 2019 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Little Fat Jack's licensee David Cartmell at his Club on George Street, 2001

5. Memories of the Social Clubs

Little Fat Jack's licensee David Cartmell at his Club on George Street, 2001 Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
This was Highfield Social Club in Highfield Road, 2004

6. Social Club Memories

This was Highfield Social Club in Highfield Road, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgiaPeopleMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice